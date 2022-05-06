Cops hunting for three suspects over RM1 mln pawnshop robbery

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police are hunting for three men believed to be involved in a pawnshop robbery near Jalan Besar in Pasir Mas at 4.30 pm yesterday.

Acting Kelantan police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said they received a report about the incident from the victim at about 4.45 pm who informed the police that three masked men had robbed him using weapons resembling a pistol and knife.

“The victim and five of the shop’s workers were then tied up and were forced to go under a table before the robbers demanded the victim to open all drawers in the safe.

“The suspect also asked the victim to fill cash estimated to be around RM1 million and jewellery into a bag,” he said in a statement adding that the suspects also took off with a white Perodua Alza car belonging to the victim.

Following this, Muhammad Zaki said police immediately set up ‘Ops Tutup’ and roadblocks throughout Kelantan and also deployed a team from Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the General Operations Force (GOF) to the border gateways as well as illegal jetties to hunt down the suspects and stolen vehicle.

He said policemen and GOF personnel who were on patrol found the victim’s vehicle abandoned by the roadside in Kuala Jambu, Pengkalan Kubor at 12.30 midnight.

“The vehicle was unlocked and the car keys were left on the front passenger seat. Upon checking, we concluded that the abandoned vehicle was related to the robbery of a gold pawnshop in Pasir Mas earlier,” he said.

He said police then called the victim as well as several witnesses of the incident to assist in the investigation.

Muhamad Zaki added that the case was being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code and urged the public who witnessed the incident to come forward and help in the investigation. - Bernama