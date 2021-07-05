Cops intensify moves to ensure MCO compliance

KUALA LUMPUR: Police with the assistance of other agencies have conducted inspections at 202,591 locations nationwide to ensure compliance of the movement control order (MCO 3.0).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said today since the MCO 3.0 was implemented on June 25, a total of 169,629 business premises, 25,651 factories, 6,258 construction sites and 1,053 workers hostels were inspected as of Sunday.

He said 250 of those premises were ordered to shut down their operations.

Acryl Sani said police had also issued a total of 1,919 summonses to those who had breached the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the MCO.

He said 5,366 teams made up of 23,855 police personnel and those from other agencies have been tasked to carry out the inspections nationwide.

Police have intensified their operations and are stricter with enforcement on lawbreakers for the MCO 3.0.

This is following the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases over the past weeks which saw figures hovering at about 6,000 cases daily. Selangor and Kuala Lumpur recorded over a third of the daily total.