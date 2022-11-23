Cops investigating claims of IC abuse during GE15

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police received a total of 33 police reports involving cases of names and identity cards being used by other individuals to vote in the 15th general election (GE15) on Saturday.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said they have opened 28 investigation papers and no arrests have been made so far.

“The case is being investigated in accordance with Section 7 of the Election Offences Act 1954 which is committing fraud and impersonation as voters and if convicted can be sentenced to a prison sentence of not more than two years and a fine of not more than RM5,00,“ he told a media conference here today.

He said those were among 76 reports received by Penang police during the two-week GE15 period.

Of the 76 reports, 43 investigation papers have been opened and with four cases successfully solved after four suspects were charged in court.

Mohd Shuhaily also said during the GE15, police received reports regarding a video that went viral on social media involving a political party leader that touched on religious sensitivities.

He said a total of eight police reports were received regarding the viral video and it also involved reports in other states, namely three in Kuala Lumpur, two in Perak and one each in Pahang, Kelantan and Sabah.

“This case has been investigated by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT), Bukit Aman in accordance with Section 4A(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954, Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he said.-Bernama