Cops investigating Kedah MP over alleged SOP violation

ALOR SETAR: Police have opened an investigation paper on the case of a Member of Parliament (MP) in Kedah said to have violated the standard operating procedure (SOP) in Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan, recently.

Kota Setar district police chief, ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said a police report was lodged at 11.36 pm yesterday on the viral pictures on social media about the incident.

“The preliminary investigation found that there were several pictures uploaded by a Facebook account owner.

“The pictures show an MP in Kedah involved in an aid programme but appearing not to have observed the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN),“ he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Shukri said the case was being investigated under Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations (No.4) 2021 for not wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance.

The picture of the MP with the title of Datuk has been circulated on social media since yesterday which showed him sitting cross-legged on a raised platform with food and drinks with several other individuals at a programme last Friday. — Bernama