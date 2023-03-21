Cops investigating video of men allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad

KAJANG: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has confirmed that it received a report of a 52-second video that went viral on social media showing two men allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said an investigation is currently being carried out by the police.

“Of course, KDN will give priority to the development of the case, which is certainly not healthy at all in the context of religious practices in this country,“ he said in a press conference after the 233rd Prison Day Celebrations at the Kajang Prison College here today.

Also present were KDN secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi and Prisons Department Commissioner-General Datuk Nordin Muhamad. -Bernama