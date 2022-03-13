Cops investigating viral video about Ampang landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper (IP) into a viral video on Facebook showing a Civil Defence Force (APM) officer entering the landslide incident site at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, here, on Thursday without permission.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak(pix) said the two individuals, the APM officer and the owner of the Facebook page, were currently being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 188 of the Penal Code for disobeying an order issued by a civil servant.

“During the incident, personnel from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department and the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) were at the scene for the search and rescue operation to locate the victims,” ​​he said in a statement today.

He said the two individuals were also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which is the improper use of network facilities or services. The duo would be called to give a statement in the near future.

Mohamad Farouk said, as the disaster operations commander in the incident, he did not allow the APM team to enter the disaster area after the situation was assessed from all aspects of safety and the space was too narrow and limited.

He also advised the public not to disseminate any content and misuse communication and social media services without obtaining prior verification.

In the 55-second long video, which went viral yesterday, the APM officer was seen questioning Mohamad Farouk’s action disallowing the APM team members from entering the disaster area.

On Thursday (March 10), a landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2 in Ampang claimed four lives and caused minor injuries, besides affecting 15 houses and 10 vehicles.-Bernama