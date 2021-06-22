Cops nab 24 Geng Sakai members involved in organised crime

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have crippled an organised crime gang, Geng Sakai, with the arrest of 24 suspects, including the gang leader and a 14-year-old teenager, in an integrated operation in several states on Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the operation was carried out around Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu.

“We arrested a total of 24 Malaysian male suspects, aged between 14 and 47. We also seized syabu weighing 318.5 grammes and heroin weighing 445.5 grammes worth RM9,000.

“Police also seized RM21,000 cash and five luxury cars. The total amount of seizures is estimated at RM1.73 million,” he said at a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Azmi said that based on preliminary investigation, police found that the gang was involved in various criminal cases involving drugs, violence, property and murder.

“This group has been active for quite a long time, however, we found that they have only recently been active in drug trafficking around the Klang Valley due to the lucrative income,” he said.

He said 18 of the suspects have been remanded under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 for 28 days until July 17 while six others have been remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Kuala Lumpur police have crippled this gang and eliminate the threat posed by them,” he said, adding that police are still actively tracking down seven more gang members who are still at large. -Bernama