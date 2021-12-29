Cops nab driver in viral video for endangering children's lives

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a local woman today to assist in the investigation regarding a video that went viral on social media showing three children behaving dangerously in a moving vehicle.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan(pix) said the 34-year-old woman, believed to be the driver, had three children in the Perodua Alza vehicle, who were seen perched on the windows.

He said in a statement today, the act was dangerous behaviour and could lead to accidents, endangering their safety as well as the safety of other road users.

He also urged the public to ensure children’s safety, adding that they should be monitored by adults.

Mohd Zaid said the case was being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code, for endangering the lives or safety of others and if convicted, offenders would be sentenced to a maximum prison sentence of three months or a maximum fine of RM500 or both.

He also urged the public with information regarding the incident to contact the investigating officer Insp Ahmad Rahmat Adnan at 014-515 6933 or go to any nearby police stations.-Bernama