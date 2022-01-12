Cops nab duo involved in 87 motorcycle theft cases

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have busted a motorcycle theft gang following the arrest of two men, believed to be involved in 87 cases in Penang and Kedah, in two raids recently.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said the men would then smuggle the motorcycles into a neighbouring country before selling them there.

He said police set up the special Op Lejang Waze team in August after receiving 10 reports related to motorcycle thefts at the Bukit Mertajam and Bukit Tengah KTM Station car parks since June.

“We were able to locate the first suspect, aged 46, at a homestay in Padang Besar, Perlis, at 6.25 pm on Nov 23, and he is is believed to have tried to smuggle a stolen motorbike into a neighbouring country.

“Following his arrest, police detained his 41-year-old accomplice at the Butterworth bus station on Nov 26. Investigations revealed that the suspect was there to try and steal a motorcycle,” he told a press conference today.

He said investigations revealed that the two men, who are from Perlis, would travel to Penang and steal only Honda Waze Alpha motorcycles parked at KTM stations, public markets and hospitals on the mainland.

Tan said they used a modified “Allen key” to steal the motorbikes before taking them to the homestay in Padang Besar and smuggling them into a neighbouring country, where they would sell them to middlemen for RM1,000 per motorcycle.

Both suspects, who have criminal records, have been remanded until Dec 4 to assist in the investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code.-Bernama