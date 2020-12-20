Cops nab eight over prostitution activities in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested five Vietnamese women and three local men for alleged involvement in prostitution activities following a raid at a hotel in Taman Century, near here, yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said in the 7.50 pm raid, police seized a CCTV recorder, two routers, a modem, three mobile phones, two condoms, towels and wet tissues, two room keys and two car keys, as well as cash totalling RM1,070.

“All of them aged between 18 and 40, have no previous criminal record. The women are remanded for 14 days while the three male suspects are on one-day remand,” he said in a statement today, adding that police were still investigating the role of the three men.

Mohd Padzli said the case was being investigated under Sections 372B and 373 of the Penal Code and Sections 6(1)(c), 15(1)(c) and 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama