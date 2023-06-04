Cops nab five men for allegedly assaulting trader

KULAI: Police arrested five local men around the district yesterday for allegedly assaulting and injuring a trader in Jalan Merbau, Bandar Putra, here, on Tuesday (April 4).

Kulai District Police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the five, aged between 18 and 47, were arrested around Taman Sentosa, Bandar Putra and Jalan Indahpura, near here, between 1.30 pm and 10.30 pm yesterday.

He said preliminary investigations found that the 41-year-old victim and his three friends were trading at a Ramadan bazaar in Jalan Merbau at 10.45 pm when four men approached them to discuss the sale of firecrackers in the area.

“However, during the discussion, one of the four men kicked the 41-year-old victim in the chest. The victim fell and was then attacked with a piece of wood and beaten up by several others.

“The victim suffered injuries on his head, swelling in his face, bruises on both arms and pain on his body,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, who received treatment at the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital in Kulai, also claimed to have lost RM5,405, believed to have been taken by the assailants.

Tok said that during the raid and arrest, police also seized a piece of wood and a shirt.

“All five suspects admitted to attacking the victim over a misunderstanding and do not have any criminal records. They have been remanded for four days until Sunday (April 9),” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery. -Bernama