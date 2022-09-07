Cops nab five men, seize drugs worth RM6.4 mln

KOTA BHARU: Police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate for the Kelantan and Klang Valley markets after arresting five men and seizing various types of drugs worth RM6.4 million.

Acting Kelantan Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said all the suspects, aged between 27 and 39, were arrested at separate locations on Monday (Aug 29).

“The first arrest, involving a 27-year-old man, was carried out by the roadside in Pengkalan Chepa. Upon inspecting the Perodua Viva vehicle driven by the suspect, police found 17 parcels containing Yaba and Erimin 5 pills.

“Following that, police raided a house in Kampung Pasir Jelatang, Kubang Kerian and found 100 packets of Yaba pills and 80 packets of ganja leaves,” he told a media conference at the Kelantan Police Headquarters here today.

Muhamad Zaki said as a result of further investigation, police arrested four more suspects in separate raids around Kota Bharu and Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

“A total of 624,000 Yaba pills, 400 Eramin 5 pills, and 78,810 grammes of ganja worth RM6.4 million were seized. The drugs seized could be used by 703,210 addicts.

“Police also confiscated four cars, one motorcycle, a watch and cash involving a total value of RM260,344,” he said.

Muhamad Zaki said all the suspects had been remanded for until Sunday (Sept 11) for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.-Bernama