Cops nab four men for drug trafficking

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested four local men believed to be involved in a cannabis trafficking syndicate around the Klang Valley in two separate raids here on June 29.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the suspects were aged between 28 and 32 and that police also seized around 6 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis worth RM23,943.

“Acting on information, police conducted the first raid at a parking lot at a shopping mall in Taman Maju Jaya here at 2.20 pm after observing two suspects in a Peugeot car in the area.

“Upon inspection, police found a backpack placed on the front passenger seat containing 1 kg of drugs believed to be cannabis,” he said at a media conference here today.

He said both suspects had criminal records related to drug offences and one of them was believed to have acted as a middleman looking for buyers around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

According to Mohamad Fakhrudin, investigations into the two men led to the arrest of two more suspects following a raid on an apartment in Taman Pasir Permata here, where a bag filled with five compressed bricks of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis weighing 4.6 kg were seized in the main room.

“Police also found another plastic bag in the room containing three compressed bricks of cannabis weighing 500 grams,” he said.

He said police believed that the apartment was used by the suspects as a cannabis processing centre, adding that all four suspects tested positive for cannabis and have been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama