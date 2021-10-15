Cops nab jobless man on suspicion of drug trafficking

SIBU: A 39-year-old unemployed man was arrested in a raid at a house along Jalan Medang here at 10.30 am yesterday on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Sibu district deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat at a press conference here today said, the Sibu Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department found a black plastic bag containing packets filled with drugs believed to be ecstasy valued at RM6,650.

“The suspect led the police to the car porch of the house where the drugs were found,” he said.

He said police found seven purple-coloured packets containing powder believed to be ecstasy each weighing an estimated 125 grammes (g) valued at RM1,050 and seven transparent plastic packets of various sizes containing 96 pink pills believed to be ecstasy weighing at an estimated 31.46 g valued at RM4,800.

Also seized were three transparent plastic packets containing 16 green pills believed to be ecstasy with a gross weight of 36.63 g with a value of RM800.

Police also confiscated a Proton Satria GTI estimated to be worth RM15,000.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of Dangerous Drugs Act 152.-Bernama