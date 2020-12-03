Cops nab last suspect in Bangsar robbery-cum-murder

KUALA LUMPUR: The last suspect sought by police over the murder of a retired director of Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) on Sunday was arrested today.

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the nabbed man was one of the four prime suspects wanted by police.

He said the 14 other suspects who were arrested since the robbery cum murder of former Mardi director Dr Wan Hassan Wan Embong, 73, in Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar, had their remand order extended by six days from today.

Police had conducted several raids in the Klang Valley in a hunt for four robbers responsible for Wan Hassan’s murder and also over another robbery case involving an engineer and his family in Titiwangsa.

With the latest arrest, police have in their custody all the suspects believed to be involved and are confident of solving the case.

On Sunday, Wan Hassan who was slashed in the face and neck with a sharp weapon died at his two-storey bungalow after being attacked by two armed robbers who had earlier broken in.

Wan Hassan and his wife had stepped out of their room to get a drink of water when they stumbled upon the robbers.

Wan Hassan had confronted them and put up a fight when they demanded for cash and valuables while his wife, Sarifah Yusof, 70, a retired government school teacher managed to hide in a room.

She was slashed in her right hand by the robbers and was sent to hospital for treatment.

The robbers grabbed some valuables and escaped through a kitchen window of the house.

An hour later, they struck at the engineer’s house but did not harm him or his family members.