Cops nab man for throwing neighbour's cats from 15th floor

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of animal abuse by throwing three cats, believed to be his neighbour's, from the 15th floor of an apartment building in Jalan PJS 8/9, Petaling Jaya.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid (pix), said that the arrest of the 44-year-old male suspect was based on a police report lodged on Monday (Oct 17).

He said the report stated that the suspect had thrown the animals from the 15th floor of the building.

“The police also found three lifeless cats with the suspect. As a result of the initial investigation, the suspect admitted to being involved in this case by throwing his neighbour's cats from his residential unit on the 15th floor,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said the suspect was remanded for four days starting yesterday, and the case was being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for mischief by killing or maiming animals.-Bernama