Cops nab man suspected of causing five-car accident on NSE

SEREMBAN: Police arrested a man who tested positive for drugs after he was believed to have caused an accident involving five vehicles at Kilometre 243.3 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) southbound yesterday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof(pix) said the 28-year-old suspect who was driving a Perodua Myvi was nabbed at the scene.

“During the arrest, the man was believed to be high on drugs and on checking, police also found a transparent plastic packet containing dried plants suspected to be cannabis weighing 3.39 grammes in his vehicle.

“The suspect, who is unemployed, has been remanded for four days starting today. The case is being investigated under Section 6 and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement today.

In the 10.40 am incident, the suspect’s car was believed to have lost control and crashed into the rear of a Toyota Avanza driven by a 44-year-old man.

Nanda said following the collision, the Toyota Avanza turned several times and hit two other cars while its rear tyre was thrown off to the opposite lane, hitting another Perodua Myvi.

However, he said all the victims escaped unhurt and the case was being investigated under Rule 10 of the LN 166/69.

The video recording of the incident has also gone viral on Facebook since yesterday.-Bernama