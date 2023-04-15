Cops nab man, woman for alleged cheating cases

BALIK PULAU: Penang police arrested a man and a woman, aged 56 and 57, for allegedly committing fraud yesterday.

The Southwest District Police Headquarters, in a statement today, said they were arrested separately here and in Perak by a team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Division in connection with cases reported in 2020 and 2021.

“Preliminary investigations found the male suspect to be involved in duping victims in land purchases while the woman is suspected of being the mule account holder of a syndicate involved in the buying and selling of coins online.

“The victims lost between RM2,130 and RM10,000 and police also seized a mobile phone and a sim card,” it said.

Both suspects have been remanded for four days to assist in investigations and the cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Meanwhile, police also confiscated nine motorcycles belonging to ‘mat rempit’ under “Ops Samseng Jalanan” which was carried out at several illegal racing hotspots from 11 pm yesterday to 4 am today.

The statement said that police also issued 69 summonses for various offences and that a 24-year-old man was also detained for possessing Eramin 5 pills, adding that he is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1957. -Bernama