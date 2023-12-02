Cops nab mentally unsound man who ran amok

KLUANG: A man believed to be mentally ill was arrested by the police after he ran amok while wielding a meat cleaver in Paloh, near here, yesterday.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said in the 1.40 pm incident, the man in his 40s was calmed down by members of the public and the police some 10 minutes later.

No one was harmed in the incident, he said.

“Investigations revealed that the man was a mental patient cardholder,” Bahrin said when contacted.

The man was referred to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here for further action.

A viral picture of policemen attempting to calm a man down while he was holding a meat clever in Paloh has been making the rounds on social media. -Bernama