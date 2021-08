ALOR SETAR: Police arrested a 33-year-old man, who led to the discovery of over 3.38 kilogrammes of heroin and 179.61 grams of syabu, estimated to be worth more than RM62,000 in a raid on a house in Kampung Kuala Reman, near Sik last Sunday.

Kedah Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP Mohd Taufik Maidin said a team from his department detained the man at 6 pm and found a black plastic package in a bush near the house, containing suspected heroin weighing 903.10 gm.

“The suspect later showed several locations where drugs were hidden around the house. Upon inspection, police found a black plastic package containing seven transparent packets of suspected syabu and six packages containing heroin weighing over 2.48 kg,” he said in a statement today.

He said police also seized two motorcycles and RM20,000 cash belonging to the suspect.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until Aug 22 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama