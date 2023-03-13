Cops nab six for burglaries

BALING: Police arrested four men and two women for suspected burglaries in the district in three raids in Pulai and Bongor, near here, recently.

Baling District Police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat believes that with the arrests of the suspects, aged between 23 and 56, police have solved 19 burglary cases involving houses, shops and schools in the Baling district with losses estimated at RM150,000.

“On Feb 27, we received a report of a break-in at a primary school in Kupang, resulting in the school losing money from a book sale that was kept in the school's office.

“Following a report lodged by the school’s security guard, we launched ‘Ops Pintu Khas’ between Feb 28 and March 1 and arrested all the suspects in three separate raids. We also confiscated several case items,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspects were all locals and that the four men have criminal records related to crime and drugs.

Shamsudin also said the male suspects admitted to having been involved in several burglary cases in the Baling, Kuala Muda and Sik districts since early last year.

He said the two women, meanwhile, sold the stolen jewellery to goldsmith shops around Kuala Ketil, Baling, Sungai Petani, Sik and Pengkalan Hulu in Perak.

He also said that among the items confiscated were 13 gold nuggets from the melted-down jewellery, two gold rings, two gold bracelets, one gold necklace and several other items.

“All six suspects have been remanded until tomorrow to assist in the investigation under sections 457, 411 and 414 of the Penal Code,” he said.

He added that investigations are also being carried out against the owners of jewellery shops and pawnshops suspected of buying stolen jewellery. -Bernama