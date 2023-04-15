Cops nab trailer driver involved in fatal hit-and-run accident

IPOH: Police arrested a trailer driver suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed two female motorcyclists at Kilometre 121 of Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur northbound near Kampung Kelawar in Tanjung Malim on March 29.

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said the 30-year-old man was arrested near the Simpang Ampat toll plaza in Melaka at 11.57 pm yesterday (April 14).

He said the man had confessed to causing the accident while making a U-turn.

“The driver also sent in a 24-hour resignation notice to his company on March 30, a day after the incident,” he said in a statement today.

He said checks conducted on the lorry, which was seized in Kerling, Selangor, found damage marks and chipped paint on it, while the trailer driver tested negative for illegal substances.

The suspect has been remanded until Monday to assist in investigations. -Bernama