Cops nab trio on suspicion of murdering friend

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested three individuals suspected of being involved in the murder of their friend at Laman Rimbunan Raya 1, Kepong, here on Tuesday (March 15).

All three suspects, two men and a woman aged between 32 and 44, were detained in Kepong and Rawang yesterday to assist in the investigation into the case.

Sentul District Police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai(pix) said initial investigation found that the victim, an oil palm plantation worker in Johor Bahru, was involved in an argument with two of his male friends, a sea food distributor and real estate agent, while having drinks at a shop in Metro Prima, Kepong at about 12.30 am on Tuesday.

He said after that, the victim and a female friend, who is a general worker, left in his car.

“The victim, however, realised that he was being followed and stopped his car by the roadside. When he got out of his car, the suspects ran him over with their vehicle and sped off,” he told a special media conference at the Jinjang Police Station here today.

Beh said the victim was sent to the Selayang Hospital but died at 4.30 pm the same day due to injuries to his head.

Following that, police also seized a car believed to have been used during the incident and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, adding that all three suspects have been remanded until March 22.-Bernama