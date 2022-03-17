Cops nab two men, seize drugs worth RM1.53 mln

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested two men and seized 478.8 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja and syabu worth RM1.53 million in Kuala Langat and Klang.

Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay(pix) said the suspects, aged 31 and 47, were arrested at a petrol station in Kuala Langat at noon two days ago.

He said they then led police to an apartment in Klang, from where 468.8 kg of drugs believed to be ganja and 10 kg of syabu, all worth RM1.53 million, were seized.

“The syndicate is believed to have started operating this month, smuggling in drugs via the Malaysian-Thai border,” he told a news conference here today.

Ayob Khan said police believed the smuggled ganja originated from Laos.

“Going by the usual trend, the months of March and October are (ganja) harvesting months. But nowadays, in Laos harvesting is done throughout the year and this is why we are seeing a lot of ganja seizures by anti-narcotics police lately,” he said.

Ayob Khan said police also confiscated vehicles and jewellery valued at RM88,496 in connection with the latest seizure.

He said both suspects tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, and one of them has a previous criminal conviction.

“This case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and both suspects are under a seven-day remand until March 22,” he added.

Asked on the case of enforcement officers selling seized drugs, he said nine officers and a fisherman had been arrested and the investigation papers on their case had been completed.

“We are still gathering information to trace the possible involvement of other civil servants,” he said.-Bernama