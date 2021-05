KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a woman and seized drugs weighing over 10 kilogrammes (kg) from her car boot in Taman Danau Kota, Setapak here, on Monday.

The 43-year-old woman was detained after she was seen driving in a suspicious manner, said Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP Adnan Azizon.

“Police found 10 kg of methamphetamine hidden in the car boot and after interrogations she led us to her rented condominium unit in Taman Ibukota Setapak here. In the unit we found 145 grams of heroin and the total drug seizure was estimated to be worth over RM396,000.

“Five gold rings, three gold bracelets, two gold necklaces, a watch and RM5,478 cash were also seized,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said investigations found the woman had been renting the condominium unit for the past four months at RM1,500 per month.

The woman who tested positive for methamphetamine has been remanded for seven days from yesterday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama