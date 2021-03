KUALA LUMPUR: Police conducted 141 raids and arrested 1,000 individuals suspected of being involved in gambling activities in buildings and open spaces under Op Limau during 2020.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said that during the period, police also seized RM562,312 from the operation.

“As a whole, Op Limau was successful in curbing gambling activities as a result of public cooperation in helping us tackle the problem by channelling information to us and it is greatly appreciated,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama