Cops on hunt for aggressive biker caught on dashcam

POLICE are looking for a man after a dashcam recording showing the motorcyclist behaving in a threatening manner along Jalan Temiang-Pantai near Seremban went viral.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof reportedly said the suspect would also be investigated for being a public nuisance to road users.

The incident was believed to have taken place on Sunday.

Investigations revealed that a group of motorcyclists had stopped and parked their motorcycles along the emergency lane of the stretch and one individual can be seen threatening to throw an object at the vehicle, from which the recording was being made.