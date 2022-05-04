Cops on lookout for two suspects in murder case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified two more suspects who are believed to be involved in the murder of a 46-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound on his forehead in a hotel room in Bukit Bintang on Tuesday evening.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya(pix) said today a hunt for the suspects who are in the 40s and 50s is ongoing.

He said another suspect in his 40’s who was arrested not long after the killing on Tuesday was remanded for five days from today for investigations.

Noor Dellhan said police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

On Tuesday, the victim who is from Johor had checked into a hotel at about 6pm and was found dead an hour later by a hotel staff in his room.

Police were called in and the victim’s roommate was arrested.

Noor Dellhan urged those with information on the case to contact Dang Wangi police at 03-26002222 or the nearest police station.