Cops open investigation paper on man's claims of sexual harassment by police

MELAKA: Police have opened an investigation paper into allegations against a police personnel who allegedly had an affair and harassed another’s man wife after a video went viral on social media yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said police also received a report from the woman’s husband on the misconduct of the 36-year-old policeman attached to the Ayer Keroh police station.

“This matter will be further investigated, taking into account various elements. We also need to send the video footage to the forensic experts so that we can verify the truth of the complainant's statement.

“I will not compromise on the misconduct of the policeman, and I will not hesitate to take action,“ he told reporters here today.

Christopher said the investigation into the case was carried by Melaka contingent police headquarter’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) and Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS).

He said the police personnel is still on duty as usual and the case is being investigated under Section 498 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a post and video went viral on Facebook in which a man claimed that his marriage of nine years was being harassed by a third party who believed he had been having an affair with his wife for about a year. -Bernama