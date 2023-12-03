Cops open investigation paper on viral video defaming Unity Government

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today opened an investigation paper in connection with a viral video on social media defaming the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai (pix) said the 59-second video, detected at 5.30 pm today, showed a man standing atop a white four-wheel drive, using a loudspeaker and voicing several points that dispute the current government.

“Investigations revealed that the incident took place near the parking area outside the Jalan Duta Court in Kuala Lumpur while the prosecution process against (former prime minister)) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was ongoing yesterday.

“The individual’s speech contained elements that could cause public annoyance,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

The police are taking a serious view of the man’s allegations and conducting an investigation under Section 500 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

At the same time, Beh advised the public not to spread statements that could cause the public to fear or panic in order to maintain harmony and well-being of the people.

“Stern action will be taken against any individual who violates the law in this country. Anyone who has any information on the incident can contact the Sentul IPD (district police headquarters) operations room at 03-40482222,“ he added. -Bernama