Cops probe suspicious appointments at vaccination centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have commenced investigations into claims of suspicious and overbooked appointments that exceed the vaccine supply of the Covid-19 immunisation programme at a vaccination centre here.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Md Din today said a staff of a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur had lodged a police report on the matter recently.

He said the complainant alleged that there was an increase in appointment slots through the MySejahtera application which exceeded the allocated number of vaccines available at the centre.

“Investigations are in the preliminary stages and we are in the midst of recording the statements of several relevant individuals. Police will not compromise with any attempt to sabotage the ongoing immunisation programme by any party. We also urge the public to refrain from making any speculations on the issue,“ Kamarudin said.

The case is being investigated for the unauthorised modification of the contents in a computer under Section 5 of the Computer Crimes Act.

Since last month, several individuals were arrested by the CCID after they made random phone calls to the public offering to speed up the vaccination appointments for a fee of up to RM400 which is to be paid after receiving the injection.

Police found the callers were scammers out to make a quick buck by taking advantage of the free immunisation programme.