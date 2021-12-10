Cops probe viral bullying video

PETALING JAYA: The police have initiated an investigation in connection with viral videos that show students repeatedly punching a classmate in the stomach.

The videos, which were posted on various social media platforms, show a group of boys appearing to take turns hitting a fellow student and smiling when he doubles over in pain.

Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash told Free Malaysia Today that the matter was being looked into.

It is understood that the video was taken at a boarding school in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Watch the video here: https://twitter.com/ekax_/status/1468979122420412416?s=21