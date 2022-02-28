Cops probe viral video of assault at Seri Kembangan

PETALING JAYA: Police have initiated an investigation into an incident in which a motorist assaulted a van driver at Taman Puncak Jalil in Seri Kembangan.

A 21-second video clip of the incident, which went viral on Facebook yesterday, showed the driver of a car confronting the van driver, pulling him out and beating him.

The assailant can be heard saying, “Do you want more? Do you want more”, Harian Metro quoted Serdang district police chief ACP A A Anbalagan as saying in a statement yesterday.

He said police had yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident as none of the men had filed a police report.

He urged the two men as well as members of the public with information to assist the police in their investigation.

Watch the video here.