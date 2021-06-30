Cops probe Whatsapp conversation between woman and 'policeman'

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are investigating a claim by a woman, which was widely shared on social media today, that she had been contacted by a police officer via WhatsApp after submitting her interstate travel application.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the investigation is being carried out following a tweet about the incident by the 26-year-old woman.

“The woman informed that she went to the Setapak police station to obtain interstate travel permission before being contacted by the personnel.

“The investment analyst then lodged a police report at Gombak police station at 7.30 pm today and she would be called to have her statement recorded soon,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said police have also identified the policemen who allegedly contacted the woman and would not hesitate to take stern action against any personnel if they were found guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department.

Earlier, the woman shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between herself and an individual who claimed to be a policeman, questioning the action of the personnel in contacting her.-Bernama