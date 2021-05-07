Cops prohibited from inspecting foreigners at random-IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, today said that he will issue a directive to prevent police officers and personnel from conducting random checks on foreigners.

He said that this was to prevent a handful of police officers and personnel from abusing their powers at will.

“I will issue a directive to stop the act immediately, which is to inspect them (foreigners) randomly without a reasonable or valid reason.

“Besides that, the police cannot detain them at will, to be remanded for two weeks, on the grounds of confirming whether their Immigration Department-stamped passport or document is genuine or otherwise,” he told Bernama in Bukit Aman.

Acryl Sani said such practices and culture were one of the spaces that would lead to abuse of power by the police. Bernama