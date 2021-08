KUALA LUMPUR: Celebrity preacher and philanthropist Ustaz Ebit Lew was summoned by federal police today to have his statement recorded over a sexual harassment probe.

Lew, who was called up as a witness to assist investigations, arrived at Bukit Aman with his lawyer at about 1 pm before he spent an hour with investigators.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said the case is being investigated for insulting the modesty of any person under Section 509 of the Penal Code, using any indecent, threatening or insulting words under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act and misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“We will carry out the investigation until it is ready to be handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chamber (AGC) for further action. We urge the public to not not share any material, make any speculation or provocation to ensure the probe is unaffected and carried out with all transparency.” he said.

The case is being investigated by the federal CID’s sexual, women and child investigations division.

Lew, who described the slanderous allegations against him as cruel and extreme, was quoted as saying that he forgave the detractors and would leave the matter to the police to investigate.