Cops record statements from 53 individuals in Batang Kali landslide probe

SEMENYIH: Police have recorded statements from 53 individuals in their investigation into the landslide that hit the Father’s Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya near Batang Kali last Friday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed (pix) said apart from the operator of the campsite and two of his employees, the police had also recorded statements from the survivors and their families.

“...more individuals will be called up to assist in the investigation,” he said after officiating the Semenyih police station, here today.

Arjunaidi said the case was being investigated under Section 304 (A) and Section 290 of the Penal Code and Section 7 of the Local Government Act 1976.

He said the police had set up a special team that was mobilised to the Sungai Buloh Hospital to help channel information related to the tragedy to the victims’ families.

Previously, Hulu Selangor District Police Chief Supt Suffian Abdullah was reported to have said that on Saturday, the police had summoned three individuals, namely the operator of the campsite and two of his employees to assist in the investigations.

In the incident at about 2.42 am, a landslide measuring nearly 300 metres long and 70 metres high hit the campsite located along Jalan Genting-Batang Kali.

The landslide has so far claimed 24 lives with nine victims still missing, while 61 of the 94 victims were rescued.-Bernama