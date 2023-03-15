Cops record statements from producer, six actors over controversial 'Mentega Terbang' movie

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has recorded statements from a producer and six actors over the Mentega Terbang movie yesterday.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said their statements were recorded at about 1 pm at the office of Bukit Aman's Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT).

“The unit is still investigating the case. We will update if there is any development,” she said in a statement today.

On March 10, PDRM recorded statements from the director and an actor of the indie film under Section 298A and Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

‘Mentega Terbang’, which is available for free on digital streaming platforms, has been objected to by Muslims in the country for allegedly containing elements of religious pluralism that can affect their faith. -Bernama