Cops record statements of two bodyguards over assault of motorcyclist

KUALA LUMPUR: Two personal bodyguards have had their statements recorded by police in connection with an incident where a motorcyclist was injured after being assaulted at the San Peng Flats in Jalan Gadek here on Wednesday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya (pix) said apart from the bodyguards, aged 23 and 30, a friend of the victim had also given his statement to the police.

“Police are recording a statement from the medical officer on duty (who attended to the victim). The company director who employs the two bodyguards will also be called up for his statement,” he told Bernama today.

Noor Dellhan said preliminary investigations showed that the incident was sparked by a minor traffic accident, with both sides accusing each other of being careless on the road.

A video of the 10 pm incident has gone viral on social media.

“Based on the statements recorded, the victim suffered head and facial injuries after being hit with a helmet and an iron rod. He was taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment and was discharged on Thursday,” he added.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 03-2600 2222 or Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999.-Bernama