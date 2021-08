SHAH ALAM: A vehicle believed to be used by the killers of a 42-year-old man was found razed not far from the crime scene hours later.

The victim was gunned down at Ascot Hill Golf Course, Bukit Rahman Putra in Sungai Buloh on Monday.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed today said the burned down four-wheel drive pick-up truck which was found about 1.5km away was reported stolen in Klang about two years ago.

He said checks also showed that the murdered victim had six past criminal records including for robbery and criminal intimidation.

On Monday, the man who was driving a Range Rover died of four gunshot wounds less than an hour after being set upon by his killers at about 1.30pm at Jalan BRP 2/1, at Bukit Rahman Putra.

The motive behind the killing is being investigated but is suspected to be linked to underworld activities.

On a separate matter, Arjunaidi said police seized about 109 kg of methamphetamines worth RM3.9 million after busting two drug syndicates earlier this month in Gombak and Ampang.

He said 14 men and three women were nabbed in the raids on Aug 6 and Aug 8.

Arjunaidi said police seized cash, jewellery and vehicles worth about RM1 million from the suspects.