Cops rescue suspected child abuse victim

KUALA LUMPUR: A 13-year-old disabled girl suspected of being a victim of abuse was rescued from a Covid-19-hit child care centre at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju about two weeks ago.

Kuala Lumpur police CID chief SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff said the girl, who suffers from Down Syndrome, had multiple burn wounds on her chest, neck and thighs.

He said police received a report on the abuse in the evening of June 24 before the victim was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

Saiful Annuar said doctors who examined the victim found both old and fresh wounds on her.

He said the girl who has been staying at the centre since July 14 last year also tested positive for Covid-19.

Saiful Annuar said police arrested a 28-year-old woman who is the caretaker of the centre for investigations.

He said checks showed that apart from the victim, there were six other children living at the centre.

Saiful Annuar said two of the children, both aged two, also have Down Syndrome.

He said medical tests revealed that all the children had contracted the Covid-19 virus and are currently undergoing quarantine.

Saiful Annuar said the case is being probed under laws of the Child Act for negligence in caring for a child leading to his or her injuries.

He urged the public to be wary of their neighbourhood and report any cases of such abuse or crimes to the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station.