Cops rescue two foreign workers following abuse claims

PETALING JAYA: Police rescued two foreign workers and arrested a former restaurant supervisor following allegations of physical abuse at a popular eatery in PJ Old Town that emerged in an India-based talk show last week.

Police commenced an investigation into the case on viewing a recording of the talk show between the host and an Indian national who had worked at the restaurant.

The foreigner, who claimed to have escaped from his employer before returning to India, had alleged that he was not paid his wages, beaten up and was sexually abused.

He also alleged that he had witnessed another worker being splashed with petrol and had part of his body burned.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said in a joint-operation with the Labour Department and the Anti-Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling Council (MAPO) on Thursday, an inspection was carried out at the restaurant.

He said there were six local workers and an Indian worker at the premises during the operation.

“On interviewing the foreign worker, he confirmed that his colleague had suffered injuries caused by fire in the middle of last year,“ Mohamad Fakhrudin said.

He said on Friday following a police report lodged by a woman on the matter, police rescued a staff and ex-staff of the restaurant.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said both the Indian nationals, who are aged 22 and 34, were placed in a safe shelter for 21 days under an interim protection order (IPO) of anti-human trafficking laws.

He said following their rescue, police arrested a 33-year-old ex-supervisor of the restaurant for investigations.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the suspect who is being held under a six-day remand order has six past records for criminal activity and drug-related offences.

“We are working closely with the Labour Department to address cases of exploitation of workers and the smuggling of migrants. We urge the public to channel information of any such ongoing abuse of workers to the police.” he said.

The case came to light following the videos of the popular talk show made its way into social media channels over the past few days.

This prompted Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M.Saravanan to act on the case and also take part in a tele-conference with the talk show host and the victim.