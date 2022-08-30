Cops rescue woman believe to be victim of human trafficking

PASIR GUDANG: Police rescued a foreign woman believed to be a victim of human trafficking activity at a house in Taman Pasir Putih here yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said at 11.45 am, police were informed by a local woman that the victim, who was being held next door, had asked for help to be rescued.

Acting on this, a police team raided the house and rescued the woman, who had been kept confined with the doors locked from the outside.

“Following this, between 3.30 pm and 9.42 pm, police arrested a man and a woman in two separate locations around Pasir Gudang. Also seized were six handphones,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said both suspects, aged 36 and 38, had no previous criminal records.

He said investigations revealed that the victim had been promised a job as a maid, but was then kept confined in the house.

“The case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) which is punishable with a jail sentence of not more than 15 years and a fine upon conviction,” he said.

He said both suspects are under remand for five days from today. -Bernama