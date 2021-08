SERDANG: Police are seeking the next-of-kin of a 66-year-old woman who on Monday was found dead in her car from Covid-19 infection.

The woman who was identified as Lim Choon Leng was lying motionless in her parked car, with the number plate BFK 3611, on Jalan Bandar 14, Puchong Jaya behind the Tesco shopping mall.

A passer-by who spotted the woman in her car at about 1.30pm on Monday called the police.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the woman dead and a post mortem later showed that she had died from Covid-19 infection.

The woman’s body remains at the Serdang Hospital mortuary.

Lim’s last known addresses are D1-2-17, Permai Court, Jalan Puchong Permai Satu 13, Puchong and 4, Lorong PJS 7//15D, Bandar Sunway, Selangor.

The authorities learnt that Lim who lived alone is survived by a sister who is believed to be living near the Puchong Tesco shopping mall.

The next-of kin of the deceased or those with information on her are urged to contact the Serdang Hospital or Sergeant-Major Chandran Perumal of the Puchong Jaya police station at 011-3375 1302.