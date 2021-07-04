Cops seek woman who alleged glove factory caused spike in Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: Police have commenced investigations on a woman who made a video alleging that the high number of Covid-19 cases in Selangor is due to infected workers of a glove manufacturing factory.

The woman who claimed to be the chairman of a coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Selangor alleged that the factory owners had moved the Covid-19-postive workers from a hostel here and placed them at two hotels in Klang, causing the virus to spread further.

She alleged that the factory owners had done so to enable its workers to continue working during the ongoing enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said today that the woman had also alleged in the three-minute video clip that there were deaths from Covid-19 among the workers which led to the EMCO being imposed on the workers’ hostel in Sungei Way here.

He said the woman also alleged that despite the infection of the workers, the factory continued operating.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said police received a report against the woman today as her actions and claims could cause fear among the people.

He said an investigation into the case has been initiated by South Klang police.

The woman is being probed for causing public fear or alarm while the factory owners are being investigated under Section 505(b) and Section 269 of the Penal Code where anyone who unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life under the Penal Code.