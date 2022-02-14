Cops seeking witnesses to murder of African woman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking witnesses to the murder of an African woman who was found dead on a road shoulder in Jalan Memanda 2 near Ampang Point yesterday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said a paramedic from the Ampang Hospital, who had arrived at the scene to render medical aid to the foreigner, alerted police at about 12pm.

Mohamad Farouk said the paramedic had initially reported it as a snatch theft case but initial investigations showed that the woman was involved in a fight and was attacked by her assailant.

He said investigations are ongoing, adding that the victim’s body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem.

Mohamad Farouk urged those with information on the incident to contact Ampang Jaya police at 03-4289 7222.

In an unrelated case, 92 people, including staff of an unlicensed entertainment centre at Plaza Damansara in Jalan Medan Setia 1, Bukit Damansara, were arrested for failing to comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) on Saturday night.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said police arrested the nightspot’s 31-year-old male manager and six male foreign workers aged between 25 and 34 for operating without a licence after raiding the premises at about 11.30pm.

He said four foreign customers, comprising a woman and three men aged between 18 and 27, were detained for not adhering to the SOP.

Amihizam said 81 locals, including 26 women, were issued summonses totalling RM81,000.

Police also seized several items including documents, music equipment and liquor at the premises.