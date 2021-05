KAJANG: Police are on the lookout for a woman who made a video falsely claiming that the death of national archer Haziq Kamaruddin on May 14 was caused by the administration of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said today that a female student who came across the video lodged a police report on Saturday alleging the content claiming the vaccine had caused Haziq’s death are fake.

He said in the three and a half minute video, the woman also claimed that the vaccine had caused blood clots and accused the Health Ministry of concealing the real cause of death of the 28-year-old archer.

The woman also alleged that the ministry was not revealing accurate numbers of those who tested positive for the virus.

Mohd Zaid said apart from being shared through the Whatsapp application, the video was also uploaded on Instagram under the identity of Aqila Yusri.

“We are tracing the suspect who is involved in producing the video and urge the public to not make any content that can cause anxiety among the people,“ he said.

A day after his death, the Health Ministry clarified that Haziq, a two-time Olympian, had died of a heart attack and the cause of his death was not related to the vaccine he was given on May 5.