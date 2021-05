ALOR SETAR: Police arrested two men and seized more than 202 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs, suspected to be ganja worth more than RM506,000, in several raids in Kubang Pasu and Perlis last Saturday.

Kedah deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari said in the first raid by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department with the Kedah/Perlis Police Contingent Headquarters, they arrested a 31-year-old man in front of a supermarket in Changlun, at 1.45 pm and seized drugs, believed to be ganja weighing 121,785 grammes.

Another 80,869 grammes of ganja were found in the second raid at a house in Bukit Kayu Hitam, he told a media conference here today, adding that police later that night arrested a 30-year-old man at a house in Kampung Melayu, Padang Besar, Perlis.

He said the suspects are believed to have been in the drug business for quite some time, with supplies believed to have been smuggled in from a neighbouring country for the Kedah and Perlis market. — Bernama