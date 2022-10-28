Cops seized drugs worth RM126m until September

IPOH: Perak police seized various types of drugs worth about RM126 million from January to September, said Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix).

He said this was a significant increase compared to the overall seizure of RM40 million recorded for the whole of last year.

“A total of 5,040 of the 5,204 investigation papers have been completed. Action has been taken against 1,868 people in connection with eradicating drug supply and against 4,884 people relating to drug possession.

“Action was also taken against 3,200 people relating to positive urine tests under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said when met at the Perak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department’s case items disposal programme at the Perak Police Headquarters here today.

According to him, Perak police also disposed of various types of drugs, including heroin, ganja, syabu, with an estimated RM4.7 million involving 4,845 investigation papers whose court cases have been completed from 2003 to this year.

“A total of 15 districts were involved in the drug disposals this year, namely Ipoh, Taiping, Manjung, Hilir Perak, Tapah, Kuala Kangsar, Batu Gajah, Sungai Siput, Muallim, Kampar, Gerik, Kerian, Pengkalan Hulu, Selama and Perak Tengah,” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the case of a man who died after collapsing following a fight, allegedly over fertiliser theft, in Bagan Tiang, Tanjung Piandang on Monday (Oct 24), Mohd Yusri said the autopsy results showed that it was due to blunt force trauma to the bones, in addition to heart blockage.

“We are still investigating,” he said.

It was reported that a man suddenly collapsed and was unconscious near his motorcycle following a fight with a 40-year-old suspect, who has been remanded until Monday (Oct 31).-Bernama