Cops suspect criminal mischief in cabin destruction at Kedah MB residence

ALOR SETAR: Police have classified the recent destruction of a container cabin in the compound of the Kedah Menteri Besar's official residence here as a case of mischief by fire or an explosive substance.

Kedah police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad (pix) said police conducted investigations at the scene after receiving a report at 3.49 pm on Oct 18. The incident is believed to have occurred on Oct 16.

“Investigations show that the empty container cabin, which served as a store at the backyard, was badly damaged.

“The investigations led to the discovery of several samples and evidence of materials suspected to have been used to produce explosives,” he said in a statement today.

He said the samples had been sent to the laboratory for further analysis and the case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code.

Urging the people not to speculate on the incident, Wan Hassan said police were trying to identify the suspects involved.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact investigating officer ASP Che Intan Subri at 013-9329614 or 04-7321222.-Bernama